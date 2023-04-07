Don E. Metcalf, 43, of Tyner, KY appeared in District Court before Judge Allen B. Roberts on Monday (04/03/23) for arraignment on drug-related charges. On March 31, 2023 Sheriff Daniel Isaacs and Deputy C. Collins performed a welfare check at a residence in Tyner, KY after Jackson County E-911 Dispatch received a call from a concerned mother. The mother alleged that her daughter was being held against her will over $25. When Sheriff Isaacs and Deputy Collins arrived at the residence they were invited into the house by the occupant Don Metcalf. Metcalf was seated in a chair in the living room. The law enforcement officers explained why they were there and Metcalf stated that the daughter had been there earlier that day in a white four-door car but had left hours before their arrival. According to the uniform citation, while speaking with Metcalf Deputy Collins noticed a set of scales on a small table next to Metcalf which appeared to have a white residue on the weighing surface, a box of plastic baggies, a round tin can decorated with the Camel cigarette logo and additional household items. Sheriff Isaacs asked Metcalf what was inside the tin can. Metcalf did not say anything but he reached over and pulled the lid off the can revealing a plastic bag containing a white crystalline substance. According to the citation, Deputy Collins immediately recognized this as possibly being methamphetamine. Metcalf then placed the lid back on the can. Sheriff Isaacs stated that it looked like a bag of methamphetamine. Metcalf replied, “Yeah”. Deputy Collins proceeded to place Metcalf under arrest.
The law enforcement officer also discovered on the table a small plastic container with a yellow lid that contained four (4) Hydrocodone and Acetaminophen (“Lortab”) pills, and eleven (11) Hydroporphone pills (both are considered Schedule II controlled substances). A search of the area around where Metcalf was seated revealed two plastic bags inside a cabinet that contained a green leafy substance suspected to be marijuana.
