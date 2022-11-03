Sheriff Paul Hays responded to a serious single car accident approximately 3.8 miles north of Sand Gap, KY after being notified around 4:29 PM on October 26, 2022. According to the accident report completed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Kimberly Thompson, 29, of Sand Gap, KY was proceeding north on US Hwy 421 driving a 2004 Nissan Murano. The road surface was described in the report as being wet and slippery from recent rainfall and leaves on the roadway. Thompson entered a slight right curve and the vehicle began skidding. Thompson told Sheriff Hays that the wet roads and poor tires were the reason(s) for the vehicle to go out of control.
The Nissan Murano crossed the road and struck an earth embankment on the south bound side of US Hwy 421. The vehicle then overturned several times, crossing the road again and going over another embankment where it came to rest on the north bound side, lying on its top. Although suffering some injuries, Thompson was able to remove herself from the vehicle. Sheriff Hays noted in the accident report that seat belt usage likely prevented the injuries to the driver from being much worse.
