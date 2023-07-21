Janetta Rosaleigh Fields, 28, of McKee, Ky appeared before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis in District Court on Monday (July 17, 2023) for an arraignment in one case (23-M-00118) and a show cause hearing in another case (#23-F-00083). According to Uniform Citation #EF76495, on July 12, 2023 while Officer Chris Baldwin (MPD 304) was executing two bench warrants on Fields she actively resisted arrest by repeatedly pulling away from the officer while she was handcuffed. According to the citation, she managed to get out of the handcuffs and attempted to pull away/walk away from the officer. Officer Baldwin then placed Fields into his patrol vehicle where she repeatedly began kicking the doors and partition of the cruiser while screaming and cursing. When Officer Baldwin advised Fields to stop screaming and kicking, she spat on his face. Officer Baldwin administered OC spray. Fields was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where she was charged with the following charges and allegations in Case #23-M-00118: 1) resisting arrest, 2) wanton endangerment, 2nd degree, 3) assault, 3rd degree – Peace Officer – noncommunicable bodily fluid, 4) disorderly conduct, 2nddegree and 5) criminal mischief, 3rd degree.
The bench warrant referenced by Officer Baldwin was related to Fields earlier arrest on May 03, 2023 where she was charged in Case #23-F-00083 with the following allegations: 1) possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), 2) drug paraphernalia – buy/possess and 3) tampering with physical evidence. Fields appeared in District Court on May 08, 2023 for arraignment on these charges. She entered a plea of “not guilty” on all charges. At a preliminary hearing in this case on June 05, 2023 the court ordered a drug court assessment for Fields. Fields failed to appear at a follow-up preliminary hearing scheduled for July 03, 2023. It was in response to this failure to appear that a bench warrant was issued for her arrest. According to the court docket obtained from the Circuit Court Clerk, Fields was terminated from drug court on July 14, 2023. Fields is being held in custody under a $10,000 cash bond while awaiting her next court appearance. Judge Bailey-Lewis also ruled that Fields should be considered a “danger to self or others.” The court voiced a willingness to revisit the issue of the bond amount if Fields sought the right kind of professional help. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 31, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.