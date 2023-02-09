On February 01st, 2023 Deputy Chris Collins executed a Jackson County Bench Warrant and arrested Tiffany Woody, 37, of Annville, KY for charges of failure to appear in court. A search of Wood’s person subsequent to the arrest located one complete Suboxone tablet and two (2) partial Suboxone pills inside a clear plastic baggy inside a black and blue zip up case in her purse. Woods was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where she was detained for the original failure to appear charge and also charged with possession of a controlled substance and prescription controlled substance not in proper container, 1st offense.
Approximately, 25 minutes after Deputy Collins left the Detention Center, staff at the jail contacted him and explained that they had discovered a paper towel lodged inside Woody’s person that contained a controlled substance. The Jail staff reported that they had asked Woody if she had any contraband on her and she admitted to them that she did and agreed to remove it. The Jail staff gave the substance to Deputy Collins and reported that Woody had told them the substance was Heroin.
