Jackson County and the Appalachian region of Kentucky are rich with art and artists. The creative artists and the rich culture of creativity and arts in Jackson County made a lasting impression on the family of Dr. Christopher M.S. Johns of Vanderbilt University. Dr. Johns was the Norman L. and Roselea J. Goldberg Professor of Fine Arts and professor of history of art and architecture, and died at his home last year (May 8) after a long illness. He was 67. Dr. Johns graduated summa cum laude from Florida State University with a bachelor of arts. He went on to earn both a master of arts and a doctor of arts from the University of Delaware, where his doctoral thesis was titled “The Art Patronage of Pope Clement XI Albani and the Early Christian Revival in Eighteenth-Century Rome.” Johns joined the Vanderbilt faculty in 2003 from the University of Virginia, where he had taught art history for 18 years and had risen through the ranks to full professor. Courses he taught at Vanderbilt included Neoclassicism and Romanticism; 18th-century Art; Art at the Court of Louis XV; British Painting and Sculpture, 1485-1901; and Napoleon and the Arts.
“Christopher was a groundbreaking scholar who made significant contributions in areas that included early-modern Italian art and culture, Asian art history, and relationships between art, politics and religion,” said John Geer, Ginny and Conner Searcy Dean of the College of Arts and Science and professor of political science at Vanderbilt University. “However, he also was a friend and colleague who will be remembered for his dedication to mentoring students. Christopher’s legacy will live on in all those students with whom he worked. He will be deeply missed in our college.”
