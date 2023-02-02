David Murrell, 39, of McKee, KY and Allison Young, 22, of Mount Vernon, KY appeared in District Court before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis for preliminary hearings on Monday (January 30, 2023). On January 17, 2023 Deputy Chris Baldwin observed a 2001 Ford 4-Door vehicle parked in the parking lot of the Bradshaw Hills Baptist Church. According to the uniform citation, as Deputy Baldwin was walking up to the vehicle to establish contact with the driver, David R. Murrell, he noticed Murrell fumbling around and then leaning over seemingly rummaging through something. When Deputy Baldwin searched the data base it was discovered that Murrell had an active warrant for his arrest. Assisting Deputy Baldwin were Chief Deputy Zack Bryant and Deputy Christian Collins (both of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office).
Young and Murrell Cases Alleging Drug Trafficking Bound Over to Grand Jury
- Jerry Sparks Co-Editor/Senior Reporter
