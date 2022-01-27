The McKee City Council held a special meeting on Monday. Mayor Tompkins called the meeting to order at 6:00 PM. Roll call showed council members Mary Ruth Isaacs, Vicky Gabbard, Joe McKinney, Jewell Gabbard, and Charlie Welch in attendance. Cathy Howell was absent.
The first order of business was to approve the minutes of the November 15, 2021 Regular Meeting. A motion to approve the minutes as it was made by Jewell Gabbard, seconded by Joe McKinney. All were in favor and the motion carried with Charlie Welch and Mary Ruth Isaacs abstaining due to their absence from the November meeting.
The second order of business was a request presented to the council that David Mays is requesting an easement be agreed on between him and the city for him to be granted the use of our bridge at the city farm to allow for an easier flow of traffic for the campground he is thinking of building. A motion was made to pursue further research into drawing up an easement to be presented to the council at a later date for passage detailing the specifics required by both parties. A motion was made by Mary Ruth Isaacs, seconded by Jewell Gabbard; all were in favor and the motion carried.
A municipal order concerning meeting times was presented to the council to replace a previously adopted municipal order. In the current municipal order on record, if an observed holiday falls on the regularly scheduled meeting date, the meeting will be the following business day. There has been some conflict with this setup since the implementation of that order. The new municipal order presented states that if an observed holiday falls on the regularly scheduled meeting date, the regular scheduled meeting will be pushed to the following Monday. A motion to adopt the new municipal order was made by Charlie Welch, seconded by Joe McKinney; all were in favor, and the motion carried.
Mayor Tompkins brought the lot beside of McKee S&T up to the council. After some discussion, it was decided to continue forward with the one-year lease agreement. A first reading of an ordinance to adopt a specific list of city streets for maintenance followed this discussion.
Mayor Tompkins presented the council with Cathy Howell’s resignation for personal reasons and notified them they now must appoint a replacement to finish her term within 30 days.
For the final order of business, Mayor Tompkins introduced Adam Caswell, Kentucky American Water - Director of Government Affairs, to present the council with information about Kentucky American Water purchasing the McKee Water & Sewer system. Mr. Caswell’s presentation was a basic outline of the process of allowing an outside company to purchase and take over the municipal water and sewage system and outlined some the benefits of doing so. Members of the council, the City Clerk, and McKee Volunteer Fire Chief asked some follow up questions about rate increases, hydrant maintenance fees, and the frequency of rate increases by KY American Water, to which Mr. Caswell said he would have to research and get back to the city with answers.
A motion was made to adjourn by Joe McKinney, seconded by Jewell Gabbard; all were in favor and the motion passed.
