Emery Shawn Harris, 42, of Annville, Ky appeared before Judge Allen Roberts in District Court on Monday for arraignment on charges stemming from a complaint filed at the end of April 2022 by Steve Doan. Doan alleges that on March 20, 2022 Harris unlawfully: and under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, wantonly engaged min conduct that created a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury when he (Harris) intentionally took the vehicle he was driving and hit Doan while he was riding his motorcycle on Nichols Branch in Jackson County, KY.
Harris was charged with wanton endangerment, 1st degree. During the arraignment on Monday, Harris entered a plea of “not guilty”. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 27, 2022. Harris was not incarcerated and remains free from custody while awaiting his next court appearance.
As in all cases at this stage in the judicial process, the defendant is assumed innocent until proven guilty by the court.
