James Smith, 45, of McKee, KY was arrested by Jackson County Chief Deputy Daniel Isaacs for allegedly stealing a four-wheeler along with two trail cameras. Deputy Isaacs executed an arrest warrant that was generated at the first of April 2021. In the complaint warrant, McKee Police Chief Jonathon Sizemore stated that on March 26, 2021 at 3:30, Mr. Smith unlawfully took or exercised control over the movable property of another with intent to deprive them thereof when he took a Cobra RX220 Four-Wheeler and two trail cameras (combined total of $1,500.00) belonging to victim, Brian Reed from Deer View Food Mart in McKee, KY
Smith was arrested on June 01, 2021 and is currently being detained in the Jackson County Detention Center under a $10,000 cash bond.
