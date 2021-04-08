Jason Dean Smith, 34, of McKee, KY appeared in District Court before Judge Allen B Roberts on Monday for arraignment. Smith was arrested on April 04, 2021 by Deputy Ryan Lanigan. Dean’s mother, Ruby Brown, filed a complaint on March 27, 2021 alleging that on March 26, 2021 Dean had entered her home after previously being told to leave. While unlawfully in the residence, Brown alleges that Dean strangled her by applying pressure with his hands to her throat causing her to be unable to breathe. A warrant was issued for Dean’s arrest as a consequence of the filed complaint.
Dean was charged with Strangulation, 1st degree and criminal trespass, 1st degree. Dean entered a plea of “not guilty” for both charges. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 12, 2021. Dean remains in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center under a $50,000 cash bond while awaiting his next court appearance.
