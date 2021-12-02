On Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 2021 at approximately 4:15 PM: Deputy Daniel Isaacs received a personal cell call advising a large male subject was standing on the front porch at his personal residence.
Deputy Isaacs immediately responded and located Kevin Gene Gay, 47, who lives on Brushy Ridge in Jackson County, standing on Deputy Isaacs porch. When Deputy Isaacs directed Gay to leave his porch, Gay refused. When Deputy Isaacs told Gay he was under arrest, Gay reached for his pocket. A physical altercation ensued to effect the arrest of Gay.
Upon searching the pockets of Kevin Gay, Deputy Isaacs located a Taurus "Judge" weapon in his coat and a pair of brass knuckles in his pants pocket.
On closer observation, Deputy Isaacs found significant damage to his front door, indicating an attempt by Gay to gain entrance to the residence without permission. Gay admitted to smoking Methamphetamine and his actions were consistent with Meth use. According to the uniform citation filed with the Circuit Court, Gay also made some statements indicating a state of confusion. Gay pointed to a toy truck on Deputy Isaac’s porch and stated that his buddy had driven him there in that truck. Gay’s vehicle was actually located in the roadway just prior to Deputy Isaac’s residence. Gay also stated that his reason for being at Deputy Isaac’s residence was because he was being chased by a 13-year-old girl with a shotgun.
During the struggle to effect the arrest of Kevin Gay, Deputy Daniel Isaacs received a serious injury to his right little finger which required Deputy Isaacs to see a specialist.
Kevin Gay was lodged in the Jackson County Detention Center on a $10,000.00 cash bond by Deputy Ryan Lanigan for the following:
1. Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree
2. Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree
3. Public Intoxication Controlled substances
4. Criminal possession of Concealed Deadly Weapon (2 counts)
5. Resisting Arrest.
The Sheriff’s Office stated that there may be other criminal charges forthcoming in this matter.
Gay appeared in District Court before Judge Allen B. Roberts on Monday for arraignment. Gay entered a plea of “not guilty” on all charges. A pretrial conference was scheduled for December 13, 2021. Gay is being held in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center under a $10,000 cash bond while awaiting his next court appearance.
