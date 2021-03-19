Matthew Nichols, 31, of McKee, KY appeared before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis on Monday for arraignment on several charges. Chief Deputy Daniel Isaacs conducted a traffic stop on McCammon Ridge Road when the female driver gave him verbal consent to search her vehicle for anything illegal. Deputy Isaacs asked that the driver and her male passenger (Matthew Nichols) exit the vehicle while the search was being conducted. While patting Nichols down for weapons Deputy Isaacs found a pair of brass knuckles. While retrieving the brass knuckles from Nichols pocket Deputy Isaacs observed a small clear baggy with a white substance inside it fall out of Nichol’s right pant leg onto the ground. AS Deputy Isaacs was picking up the clear baggy Nichols pulled away from him and ran into the woods. Deputy Isaacs and KSP Trooper Scott Townsley pursued Nichols on foot. After Nichols fell several times, they were able to apprehend him even though he was still actively resisting. Nichols was placed in handcuffs and walked back to the patrol car where Jackson County EMS was notified to check the scratches Nichols received from his falls attempting to escape. Trooper Townsley scanned the white residue inside the baggy with a TRU NARC device and the results from the scan indicated that the substance was fentanyl.
Nichols was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Heroin), fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot), resisting arrest, menacing, and disorderly conduct, 2nd degree.
Nichols entered a plea of “not guilty” in court Monday. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 22, 2021. The court found that Nichols was a “danger to self or others” and a “flight risk”. His bond was set at $25,000 cash. Nichols remains in jail while awaiting his next court appearance.
