James R. McCowan, 40, of McKee, KY appeared in District Court on Monday before Judge Allen Roberts for arraignment on a series of charges precipitated by an incident that happened on Friday (January 07th) during the snow event that paralyzed much of the traffic in Jackson County due to hazardous road conditions. According to the uniform citation filed by McKee Police Officer J. Weaver, Weaver was contacted around 7:33 pm and advised that a volunteer fireman had observed McCowan travelling on Mill Creek Road driving at dangerously high speeds on the icy road with children in the vehicle. The volunteer fireman also suspected that McCowan may have been under the influence based on the way he was driving.
Officer Weaver was actually already on Mill Creek Road and McCowan was behind him. Weaver activated his emergency equipment and made contact with McCowan. Weaver noted in the citation that McCowan smelled strongly of the odor of alcohol even though McCowan denied it using profanity and calling Weaver a liar. Weaver advised McCowan that since he smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech he was going to administer a series of divided attention tests while he sat in his vehicle. McCowan failed an alphabet test using slurred speech and starting with “D” and ending with “Q”. McCowan was slow with the countdown from 47-32 but was able to pass a finger to thumb test. McCowan refused to step out of the vehicle for a standard field sobriety test and, instead, sped off in his Toyota 4Runner heading south on KY Hwy 290 with his wife and young child in the vehicle. Weaver activated his siren (his emergency lights were already on) and pursued McCowan on Hwy 290 as it turned onto Mildred Road before turning onto Begley Road and then turning onto Mathis Lane before stopping the vehicle at his residence on Mathis Lane.
Weaver ran to the vehicle and commanded McCowan to get down on the ground. When McCowan refused to follow the command, Officer Weaver deployed his taser to the front of McCowan’s body. When McCowan tried to pull the taser prongs out, Weaver deployed his baton and gave strikes to the upper outside arms until compliance was obtained. McCowan was then placed in handcuffs. Deputy Ryan Lanigan delivered strikes to the common peroneal in order to gain compliance when placing McCowan into the police cruiser. Once McCowan was placed under arrest and read his rights he refused any additional test whatsoever.
McCowan was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, 1st (aggravated circumstances); resisting arrest, fleeing or evading police, 1stdegree; wanton endangerment, 1st degree – police officer; and wanton endangerment, 1st degree (2 counts).
At his arraignment on Monday Before Judge Roberts, McCowan entered a plea of not guilty to all charges. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for January 20, 2022. McCowan remains in custody under a $20,000 cash bond awaiting his next court appearance.
