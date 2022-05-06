Stacker recently compiled a list of the counties with highest rate of children with food insecurity in Kentucky using data from “Feeding America”. Feeding America is a United States–based nonprofit organization that is a nationwide network of more than 200 food banks that feed more than 46 million people through food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and other community-based agencies. Forbes ranks it as the second largest U.S. charity by revenue.
According to the data, Jackson County is ranked 13th out of 120 Kentucky counties regarding child food insecurity. Food insecurity is a condition defined as “the state of being without reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food”.
The Child food insecurity rate for Jackson County is 28.9% which translates into 870 children that do not have access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food. The Overall food insecurity rate for Jackson County was estimated to be 22.7%.
The conditions in Lee County were estimated to be even worse. Lee County ranked 9th worst in the state with a child food insecurity rate of 30.5%. The overall food insecurity rate for Lee County was 23.8% The county that was ranked the worst was Harlan County with a child food insecurity of 35.1% (2,150 children do not have access to sufficient quantities of affordable, nutritious food). The overall food insecurity rate for Harlan County was estimated to be 26.6%
