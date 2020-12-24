Mayor John Tompkins swore in the City Council on December 21, 2020 in lieu of the regular monthly meeting. The members of the previous term were all re-elected for a new term. The City Council members include Joe McKinney, Jewell Gabbard, Charlie Welch, Cathay Howell, Mary Ruth Isaacs, and Vickie Gabbard.
The re-election of all the incumbents should facilitate continuation since everyone will already be familiar with the issues at hand. This year saw the city of McKee voted “wet” and there are now two liquor stores and beer being sold within the city limits. A percentage of the alcohol sales will represent revenue for the city to improve the quality of life for all city residents. The new year will hold more opportunity for the councilmen due to this increase in revenue. The city also has entertained buyers for the old McKee school property. These negotiations are ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.