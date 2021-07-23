In a press release provided Monday, U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Representative Hal Rogers (KY-05) announced the City of McKee will receive $160,000 for a water system high service pump replacement project. This will allow the city to replace two aging pumps, providing reliable water access to businesses and households.
The federal funds come from an Appalachian Regional Commission infrastructure program established by Senator McConnell to devote resources to distressed counties throughout Central Appalachia. These communities have received $60 million from this ARC fund.
“Clean and accessible water services play a crucial role in paving the way for Jackson County’s development and growth. Every Kentucky family deserves access to high-quality water services, which is why I established a funding program focused on water and other infrastructure in Central Appalachia’s distressed counties,” said Senator McConnell. “I’ve been proud to work with my friend Congressman Hal Rogers to direct vital federal funds to Jackson County and the entire Appalachian region. We will continue to fight in Congress for the bright future of this area and its residents.”
“I’m thrilled for folks in McKee and the nearly 100 businesses that will benefit from a continuous, reliable supply of clean water as a result of this project. The ARC is helping many of our rural cities, like McKee, protect local water systems by repairing and replacing aging lines and equipment across southern and eastern Kentucky. Clean, reliable water is not only a core necessity for good health, but also for the health of our economy and the businesses that rely upon it,” said Congressman Hal Rogers. “Senator McConnell and I have worked together to protect ARC funding year after year, ensuring that critical federal dollars are set aside to meet our basic needs in Kentucky’s Appalachian region.”
“With this federal funding, our community will be able to provide the fresh and reliable water our residents need to thrive. Senator McConnell’s program encouraging investment in infrastructure was instrumental to achieving this funding and fixing these pumps,” said McKee Mayor John Tompkins. “I am proud to work with Senator McConnell and Congressman Rogers to boost our region’s economic development. Their help is crucial to providing the funds needed to repair our infrastructure and deliver a better quality of life for McKee families.”
