Mark McGeorge, 45, of McKee, KY appeared before Judge Allen B Roberts in District Court on Monday for a scheduled preliminary hearing. McGeorge had been arrested earlier this year after Jackson County 911 Dispatch received a complaint from a PRTC employee stating that McGeorge was caught rummaging through one of their work trucks.
Will Judd, PRTC employee, stated that while a PRTC crew was at a residence on Lower Adkinstown Road to do maintenance on one of their customer’s internet services he heard the door to his vehicle shut so he walked outside. Once outside Judd stated that he saw McGeorge walking from the driver’s side of his work-issued truck to the passenger’s side and open the door. Judd confronted McGeorge and called 911 to report the incident.
When Deputy Ryan Lanigan arrived at the scene McGeorge was standing beside the residence. McGeorge told the deputy that he, in fact, had been in the PRTC work truck without the permission of Judd or any other PRTC employee. Deputy Lanigan spotted a screw driver in the right rear pocket of McGeorge’s pants and asked him if he retrieve to ask Judd if the screwdriver belonged to PRTC. Mr. Judd said that the screwdriver did not come from the truck. Deputy Lanigan then asked McGeorge if he had any item on his person that belonged to PRTC. McGeorge said he did not and gave the deputy permission to search his person.
While searching Deputy Lanigan located a black plastic bag in McGeorge’s right front pocket. The bag contained a clear crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine. A small brown glass vile was located in McGeorge’s left front pocket. Inside the vile were a white rectangular pill consistent to Xanax and a clear plastic bag containing a white powder consistent with methamphetamine.
McGeorge confirmed to Deputy Lanigan that the pill was, indeed, a Xanax, that the crystalline substance was methamphetamine and that the white powder was methamphetamine as well. McGeorge was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine) along with one count of possession of a controlled substance.
The court accepted a plea agreement from McGeorge whereby he pled guilty to an amended charge of criminal attempt to commit possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense. The other two charges of possession of controlled substances were dismissed without prejudice as part of the plea agreement.
McGeorge was sentenced to 365 days in jail with time served (1 day) counted. The balance of the jail time was covered by the court granting a conditional discharge. McGeorge also had to pay court costs.
