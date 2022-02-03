A special meeting of the McKee City Council was called to order at 6:00 PM January 31, 2022 with the roll call showing all members in attendance. The first order of business was Mayor Tompkins requesting permission from the council to sign an interim agreed order with the state concerning one of our dams, the water plant, and sewer plant. Charlie Welch made a motion to grant permission to Mayor Tompkins to sign the interim agreed order. The motion was seconded by Joe McKinney. The council all voted in favor and the motion passed.
The second item on the agenda was executing the second reading of the city street adoption ordinance. Joe McKinney made a motion to adopt the City Street Ordinance as it was presented. The motion was seconded by Jewell Gabbard. The council all voted in favor and the motion carried.
Mayor Tompkins presented the council with an agreement from Bluegrass Engineering that needed to be signed to continue work on a connection valve. Charlie Welch made a motion to grant Mayor Tompkins permission to sign this agreement. Jewell Gabbard seconded the motion and all council members voted in favor. The motion carried.
The final item on the agenda was the appointment of a new council member to fill the vacancy. After some discussion, Councilman Charlie Welch nominated Dylan Harrison. Joe McKinney made a motion to accept Charlie’s nomination. Mary Ruth Isaacs seconded the motion. All council members voted in favor and the motion carried.
