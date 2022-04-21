Mayor Tompkins called the McKee City Council meeting to order and roll call showed Mary Ruth Isaacs, Dylan Harrison, Charlie Welch, Jewell Gabbard, and Joe McKinney all in attendance on Monday night. The first order of business was the minutes of the March 21, 2022 Regular Meeting. A motion was made to accept the minutes as is by Joe McKinney and seconded by Jewell Gabbard. All in favor, motion carried. The second order of business was the minutes of the March 24 Special Meeting. A motion was made to accept the minutes as is by Jewell Gabbard and seconded by Joe McKinney. All in favor, motion carried with Dylan Harrison abstaining due to his absence from that meeting.
Next on the agenda was filling the council seat vacated by former Council Vickie Gabbard. After some discussion, Dylan Harrison nominated Misty Morris and Joe McKinney nominated Rich Waite. After more discussion, Mayor Tompkins called to put the two nominees to a vote. Dylan Harrison and Charlie Welch voted in favor of Misty Morris, while Joe McKinney and Mary Ruth Isaacs voted in favor of Rich Waite. Jewell Gabbard first abstained, and then after much discussion, cast his vote for Misty Morris which allows her to fill the vacant seat until the term ends in December.
Following the council vacancy vote, Mayor Tompkins did a second reading of the ordinance for the interlocal agreement with Jackson County Fiscal Court pertaining to the HWY 89 Splash Pad Project. A motion was made to accept this ordinance and enter into an interlocal agreement by Joe McKinney, seconded by Dylan Harrison. All in favor, motion carried.
After the second ordinance reading, the Mayor called for a closed session with Attorney Jan Williamson and the city’s engineer Matt Curtis under KRS 61.810 (c) in regards to pending litigation. A motion was made to enter into executive session by Mary Ruth Isaacs, seconded by Joe McKinney; all in favor, motion passed.
A motion to end the executive session was made by Dylan Harrison, seconded by Mary Ruth Isaacs; all in favor, motion carried. A motion to return to regular session was made by Jewell Gabbard, seconded by Charlie Welch; all in favor, motion carried. No action was taken during the closed session.
Finally, Mayor Tompkins tabled the discussion about HB119 and a COLA increase due to the ordinances not being ready for a first reading.
A motion to adjourn was made by Joe McKinney, seconded by Dylan Harrison. All in favor, motion carried.
