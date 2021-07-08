The McKee City Council recently held its regular monthly meeting. In attendance were council persons Cathy Howell, Vickie Gabbard, Jewell Gabbard, and Charlie Welch. Absent from the meeting were council persons Joe McKinney and Mary Ruth Isaacs. The most pressing business before the council was the process of getting the budget passed for the upcoming 2021-2022 fiscal year. The first reading of the proposed budget was executed. A second reading was required before the budget became final. The second reading was executed in a special meeting three days later.
The City Clerk requested permission to open a bank account to hold the funds for the HSA Insurance Account A motion was made by Councilman Charlie Welch to approve this account. A second to the motion was made by Council person Vickie Gabbard.
In addition, the City Clerk also requested permission to open a separate bank account for water deposit funds. This is something that the auditors requested, and it makes accounting easier. A motion was made to grant permission by Council person Vickie Gabbard with a second from Councilman Jewell Gabbard. All voted in favor and the motion passed.
There was also a request to open an account to hold the fund for the waterline loan. A motion made by Councilman Welch with a second provided by Councilperson Howell. All voted in favor and the motion passed.
The Cumberland Valley Area District Development (CVADD) has been working with the City of McKee to update city maps, and has requested an official list of City Streets. The council voted to approve a specific set of criteria for street adoption so that an ordinance could be worked up for final approval. A motion made to accept the criteria presented for street adoption made by Council person Cathy Howell, and a 2nd by Councilman Charlie Welch. All voted in favor and the motion was passed.
The council decided that the City should surplus the old crown vic police car. A motion was made by Councilperson Howell to start the process of purchasing a new police cruiser. A 2nd was provided by Councilman Welch. All voted in favor and the motion passed.
The council reviewed and approved the May 17th regular meeting minutes, and the minutes of the June 14th special meeting,
A motion was made by Councilman Welch to go into closed session under KRS 61.810C to discuss pending litigation. A second was made by Councilperson Howell. All voted in favor and the motion passed. Upon completion of the closed session Council Gabbard made the motion to return to regular session. A second was provided by Councilman Jewell Gabbard. No action was taken during the closed session.
