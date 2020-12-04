Congratulations to the McKee Elementary Bulldogs!! McKee Elementary was chosen one of Forty-seven schools that were named Bright Spots in Kentucky Education. The designation is recognition for schools in which students performed better than expected on measures of educational achievement.
The designation is made through research by the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence in partnership with the University of Kentucky’s Center for Business and Economic Research. Schools are analyzed on 35 outcome-based variables from school years 2011-2012 through 2018-2019.
Schools must meet two conditions to qualify as a Bright Spot. All students are evaluated on an outcome measure for better-than-expected performance at least once from 2011 to 2019. With a focus on low-income students or students with a disability, analysts determine whether the school showed significant improvement relative to expectations.
Each academic year a select group of Kentucky’s public schools perform better than expected on measures of educational achievement. These measures include things like the percentage of elementary students who achieve proficiency or distinguished in reading, or the proportion of less-advantaged middle school students who show a similar level of competency on the math assessment. Understanding the reasons for better-than-expected performance is fundamentally important. While the analysis performed by the Prichard Committee for Academic does not fully address the question of why students perform better than expected, our results can be used to inform further inquiry on that question.
The full Bright Spots report can be read on the Pritchard Committee’s website.
Twenty-eight elementary schools, four middle schools and 15 high schools have been named Bright Spots, with some qualifying through more than one measure. The schools are scattered across 30 of Kentucky’s 120 counties, both urban and rural.
McKee Elementary qualified as a “Bright Spot school” based on exceeded expectations in the following categories:
• McKee Elementary School (Jackson County): 3rd grade math, multigrade math, multigrade reading
McKee Elementary Principal Tim Truett responded, “We are honored here at McKee Elementary to have received this award. Our staff and students have worked hard and love receiving the recognition. We do take pride in the fact that your socio-economic status doesn’t have to determine your educational achievements in the future. Our school mission statement is here at McKee Elementary we are:
M eeting goals through
C are and love
K eeping promises of
E xcellence
E veryday by Everyone
We want our kids to know that no matter what their home life may look like now that with hard work and caring for others that they can determine their own path to a successful future.”
