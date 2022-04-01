Shane E. Lyons, 35, of McKee, KY appeared in District Court on Monday for arraignment before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis. According to court documents, on Saturday, March 26, 2022 Chief Deputy Daniel Isaacs observed a vehicle sitting off the edge of Upper Dry Fork Road near Sand Gap, KY that he deemed suspicious. When Deputy Isaacs approached the vehicle, he observed a male in the driver’s seat along with a female in the passenger’s seat and Shane Lyons in the rear passenger seat. Deputy Isaacs confirmed that Lyons had two active Jackson County warrants for arrest so he was asked to step out of the vehicle. Upon exiting the vehicle Deputy Isaacs noted two small baggies in Lyons’ seat. One baggy had a white powdery substance inside while the second baggy had two small rock-shaped objects that were brown in coloration. Lyons told Deputy Isaacs that both baggies contained Heroin and that it was simply in two different forms.
Lyons was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Heroin). Lyons was detained in custody under a $10,000 cash bond while awaiting his arraignment.
