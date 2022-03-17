Laurel County Sheriff John Root reported that Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston along with Deputy Bo Harris arrested Timothy M. Hubbard age 26 of Marcella Daugherty Road, McKee, KY on Saturday night March 12, 2022 at approximately 11:07 PM. The arrest occurred on Willow Branch Road, approximately 4 miles north of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a male subject possibly intoxicated and attempting to leave in a stolen vehicle there.
Upon arrival at the scene, deputies located a vehicle matching the description of the reported stolen vehicle --a silver Dodge Ram pickup traveling on Willow Branch Road and conducted a traffic stop on it. During the traffic stop the driver was determined to be under the influence and determined to be driving on a DUI suspended license. In addition, it was determined that the driver was operating a vehicle not his own that he did not have permission to drive it. Timothy Hubbard was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – second offense; driving on DUI suspended license – offense; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle – first offense. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. The Laurel County Constable's office assisted deputies at the scene.
