Logan Carpenter

Logan Carpenter age 31 of McKee, KY

Laurel County Sheriff John Root reported that Laurel Sheriff's Detective Bryon Lawson along with Major Chuck Johnson arrested Logan Carpenter age 31 of McKee, KY on Thursday morning December 9, 2021 at approximately 10:50 AM. The arrest occurred off Byble Road, approximately 2 miles South of London after this subject was charged on a Jackson Circuit Court bench warrant of arrest charging violation of bond conditions regarding charges of trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – second offense – methamphetamine; trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – heroin; trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense; trafficking in a controlled substance – second-degree – second offense; trafficking in a controlled substance – third-degree – second offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence; receiving stolen property; persistent felony offender II. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. 

Recommended for you