Last week the City of McKee Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene of a house fire on Pilgrim’s Rest Road just outside the city of McKee, KY. The victim of the fire gave a statement to McKee Fire Department Chief Kyle Welch and Sheriff’s Deputy Bobby Edwards that she had received threats that her house would be burned down. On the night of the fire, the victim said she witnessed a male subject outside the area of her home with a baseball bat. Later she heard banging on the outside walls of her house and a few minutes later she began to smell smoke.
The fire was brought under control by local fire departments. The damage to the house was significant and the victim lost some puppies and a cat to the fire. City of McKee fire units remained on scene awaiting a KSP Arson Investigation. Anyone with information is requested to contact KSP Post 7 or Jackson County Dispatch.
