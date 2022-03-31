Fredrick Tyler McQueen, 36, of McKee, KY appeared in District Court for arraignment before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis. The court appearance was precipitated after the Pond Creek Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a residence fire in a house located along Hwy 2003 on March 24, 2022 at approximately 7:21 PM.
When the volunteer firemen arrived, they discovered a fire in the attic area. According to the uniform citation filed by Deputy Ryan Lanigan the firemen stated that it was their opinion that the fire appeared to be intentionally set. The citation states that Frederick Tyler McQueen was the only person at the residence at the time. The owner of the residence, Freddy McQueen (who is also the father of Fredrick Tyler McQueen) stated that he wanted Frederick Tyler McQueen charged for setting the fire. It was noted in the uniform citation that Frederick Tyler McQueen had black char on his hand and clothing. It was also noted that he appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine.
Fredrick Tyler McQueen was arrested by Deputy Lanigan and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with arson, 2nd degree. During McQueen’s arraignment on Monday he entered a plea of not guilty. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 04, 2022. Judge Bailey-Lewis maintained a cash bond of $25,000 for McQueen and entered a determination that he represents a danger to himself or others. McQueen remains incarcerated while awaiting his next court appearance. As in all cases at this stage of adjudication charges are allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
