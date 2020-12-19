Austin Blake Melton, 24, of McKee, KY pled “not guilty” to drug related charges when appearing for arraignment before Judge Allen B. Roberts in District Court on Monday. The charges stem from an incident at Deer View Mart located on North US Hwy 421 near the Jackson County Boardof Education (old JCHS).
According to the uniform citation, Deputy Zack Bryant was patrolling the area around Deer View Mart when he noticed Melton lying on the ground between two cars. Melton appeared to be moving uncontrollably. Deputy Bryant made contact with Melton and suspected he was under the influence of drugs. When Deputy Bryant asked him directly why he was moving around and lying on the ground, Melton admitted to using “meth”.
Deputy Bryant placed Melton under arrest and began to search hism person. In Melton’s right front pants pocket Deputy Bryant discovered a white zip pouch containing a zip baggie with what appeared to be crystal meth inside. Deputy Bryant also discovered a glass container with half of a blue pill that Melton identified as “klonopin”.
Melton was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center and charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), public intoxication controlled subs (excludes alcohol), and possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree - drug unspecified.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for December 21, 2020. Melton is being held on a $500 cash bond while awaiting his next court appearance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.