“Leadership is what our future is all about, so I encourage each and every one of you to be original thinkers, problem solvers, and Explorers!” –Congressman Hal Rogers
Congratulations to JCMS Madelyn Melton, 14, for being selected to represent Jackson County at this year's Rogers Explorers Program! The Rogers Explorers program is an intensive three-day, two-night program focused on cultivating skills in leadership, technology, math, science, and community service.
It is developed, coordinated, and supervised by The Center for Rural Development in partnership with University of the Cumberlands, Lindsey Wilson College, Eastern Kentucky University, Morehead State University, Asbury University, University of Pikeville, and The Center’s newest partner, Union College. Activities throughout the program are both educational and fun. Classroom projects are very hands-on, so do not expect to be bored! Explorers are able to actively participate in practical college courses, fine-tune leadership skills, and develop a network of friends and resources throughout our Southern and Eastern Kentucky region.
Students from The Center’s 45-county service area may apply during their eighth-grade year. If selected, they will attend the program in Williamsburg, Columbia, Richmond, Morehead, Wilmore, Pikeville, or Barbourville during the summer before their ninth-grade year. All lodging, meals, and program expenses (with the exception of transportation to and from the program) are offered at no cost.
