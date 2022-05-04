Sheriff Hays reported that last week another good family had their building broken into and thousands of dollars worth of items stolen. Sheriff Hays reported, “The Harry and Wade Nicholson family have been life-long farmers who work hard and are good neighbors to everyone. Still, some sorry person or persons broke into their building in the cover of darkness and took items from them. We are hopeful surveillance cameras will give us some leads to who committed this crime.”
Items that were stolen include: (1) a 1” air gun, (2) Six (6) Dewalt Drills, (3) Various tools and wrenches, (4) a Husqvarna Chainsaw, (5), a plasma cutter, (6) a Four (4) inch Grinder, (7) a Sawzall, (8) a truck battery, (9) a pontoon battery, (10) a paint gun and (11) a Honda Generator.
The Nicholson family is only one of several places recently burglarized in the Moore’s Creek area of the county. They are offering a $1000.00 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person or persons involved in this matter. If anyone attempts to sell items used in farm practices in the area, please notify the Sheriff's Office in order to allow us to check it out. Sheriff Hays said, “We certainly appreciate any information that could assist us in this investigation.”
