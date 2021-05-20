Casper Smith wrecked his motorcycle going southbound on Hwy 89 S on Friday May 14 at approximately 1:00 PM in a single vehicle accident. He sustained head injuries and at the time of the accident, was complaining of abdominal pain. He was transported by Jackson County EMS to a landing zone, and then transported to a Lexington hospital by Air Evac. The collision is still under investigation at this time by Chief of McKee Police Department Jonathon Sizemore. He was assisted at the scene by personnel from Gray Hawk Fire Department, Sand Gap Fire Department, and McKee Fire Department, as well as Jackson County EMS, and Jackson County Sherriff’s Department.
editor's pick top story
Motorcycle Wreck Results in Rider Being Airlifted to Hospital
- Jerry Sparks, Co-Editor/Senior Reporter In collaboration with Danielle Fields Numikoski, McKee City Hall
-
-
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update
- Gov. Beshear, Health Care Leaders Open Kentucky’s Largest Vaccination Site
- Breaking News Story...J&J vaccine suspended until further notice
- Breaking News Story...J&J vaccine suspended until further notice
- Kentucky River District Health Dept Covid-19 Update
- Weekly COVID-19 Report (April 6, 2021)
- Weekly COVID-19 Report (April 6, 2021)
- No Red Counties Right Now in District!
Latest News
- Most virus-related restrictions lifted for Kentucky courts
- Kentucky Business 8 Kentucky counties to switch services to different offices
- Kentucky taxpayers affected by storms can delay paying taxes (includes Jackson County)
- Motorcycle Wreck Results in Rider Being Airlifted to Hospital
- One-Vehicle Accident Sends Passenger to Hospital By Helicopter
- Domestic Dispute & Drugs: Husband and Wife Arrested on Alleged Drug and Assault Charges
- 50 Jackson County Families Apply for “Do-Over” Supplemental School Year Program
- Employee of Local Liquor Store Accused of Selling Alcohol to a Minor
Most Popular
Articles
- 260-pound black bear struck, killed in Kentucky car crash
- Harrison Arrested for Drug Trafficking: $100,000 Cash Bond
- Rhonda (Hensley) Chasteen Obituary
- Amanda LeeAnn (Martin) Deaton Obituary
- Law Enforcement Officers, Dirty Needles, and Garbage
- Jackson County First Responders Assist at Scene of Motorcycle Accident near Indian Creek
- Kentucky daycare worker charged with abusing 2-year-old boy
- Angela (Caldwell) Durham Obituary
- Prom & Prom Promise 2021
- Rader Arrested for Driving Under the Influence On Suspended Operator’s License
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Do you plan on getting the COVID-19 vaccine?
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.