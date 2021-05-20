Casper Smith wrecked his motorcycle going southbound on Hwy 89 S on Friday May 14 at approximately 1:00 PM in a single vehicle accident. He sustained head injuries and at the time of the accident, was complaining of abdominal pain. He was transported by Jackson County EMS to a landing zone, and then transported to a Lexington hospital by Air Evac. The collision is still under investigation at this time by Chief of McKee Police Department Jonathon Sizemore. He was assisted at the scene by personnel from Gray Hawk Fire Department, Sand Gap Fire Department, and McKee Fire Department, as well as Jackson County EMS, and Jackson County Sherriff’s Department.

