Murder suspect Clint Cox, 45, of McKee, KY appeared in court Monday for a preliminary hearing. The murder charge stems from an incident that happened on Thanksgiving Day at a residence on US Hwy 421 in Jackson County.
KSP Troopers and Detectives responded to the residence and discovered Justin Burkhart, 21 years old of McKee, KY, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner. His body was taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Louisville for an autopsy. Burkhart leaves behind a daughter, Jayda Rae Burkhart of McKee and a son that is on the way.
The initial investigation indicated Clint Cox, 45 years old of McKee, KY, and Justin Burkhart got into an altercation outside of the residence. During the altercation Cox retrieved a firearm and shot Burkhart, fatally wounding him.
During the preliminary hearing on Monday the court held that probable cause had been found and bound the case over to a grand jury. The court ordered Cox to appear in Circuit Court on March 02, 2021 to answer any grand jury indictment. Cox is being held on a $500,000 cash bond. The court also determined Cox to be a danger to self or others. He remains in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center awaiting his next court appearance. The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Detective Rob Morris.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.