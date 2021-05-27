Clint Cox, 45-year-old McKee resident, has been released from jail after being in custody for more than five months after a grand jury declined to indict him in connection with a shooting death on Thanksgiving Day 2020.
According to the Jackson County Detention Center and Commonwealth Attorney Gary Gregory’s office, the grand jury returned a ‘no true bill’ against Clint Cox and he was released from jail May 5th, 2021. A ‘no true bill’ means the grand jury did not find enough evidence to support a criminal indictment on murder or some related charge.
According to Circuit Court Clerk, Doris Ward, the grand jury does not submit a rationale accompanying a “no true bill” decision. Commonwealth Attorney Gary Gregory was out of his office but an assistant prosecutor reported that while he didn’t hear the grand jury presentation in the case usually a ‘no true bill’ in such a case meant some evidence of self-defense. The case was investigated by Kentucky State Police Detective Rob Morris. Detective Morris could not be reached for comment about the evidence.
The case began when the Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was contacted by Jackson County 911 just after 2:00 pm on November 26th, 2020, regarding a shooting at a residence on US Hwy 421, in Jackson County. KSP Troopers and Detectives responded to the residence and discovered Justin Burkhart, 21 years old of McKee, KY, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner. His body was taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Louisville for an autopsy. Burkhart left behind a daughter, Jayda Rae Burkhart of McKee and a son that was on the way.
The initial investigation indicated Clint Cox and Justin Burkhart got into an altercation outside of the residence. During the altercation Cox retrieved a firearm and shot Burkhart, fatally wounding him. Cox was arrested and lodged in the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with Murder and held on a $500,000 cash bond.
