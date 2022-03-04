Last week professional planner Russell Clark from the National Park Service Rivers, Trails, & Conservation Assistance Program (RTCA), visited with communities along the Warriors Path. The local tour included Flat Flick Falls, The Warrior’s Path historic marker in Gray Hawk, the Jackson County Veterans Memorial and the old Jail in McKee (Future home Jackson County Tourism) and Scenic Byway 89N. Russell Clark was accompanied by Judy Schmitt, Chair of McKee Trail Town Committee, Max Hammond Olive Hill Council for Planning and Restoration, Bryan Caldwell, Eastern Kentucky University, and the Lexington Harold Leader. They were greeted and met with Jackson County Tourism Members Kathy Spurlock, Greg and Readith Lakes and Mayor John Thompkins.
The Warrior’s Path, known as Athiamiowee by the Shawnee Tribe, was a game and wildlife trail that was used by the Shawnee, Cherokee, and other American Indians tribes for centuries before pioneers started using the trail in the 18th century. The trail stretches from what is today southeast Tennessee through the Cumberland Gap, through the heart of eastern Kentucky and though Jackson County before ending in southern Ohio.
The Warrior’s Path, was established by Native American warriors who used it primarily as a route of commerce to trade natural resources such as sea shells, precious metal and flint, as well as for communication. The trail extends beyond Kentucky, running all the way from the Great Lakes to Gulf of Mexico. The plans for the next few years is to focus on developing or enhancing loop trails alongside the Warrior’s Path, and adding historical markers to indicate the path is nearby. For example, a trail user can park in a small town like McKee and enjoy a few miles of hiking, biking or horseback riding, and learn about the trail via informational markers. Hopes are to develop a Northern field office in Olive Hill and a Southern field office in McKee.
The McKee Trail Town and Olive Hill Council for Planning and Restoration envision an educational and cultural corridor that follows the Warrior’s Path through 17 eastern Kentucky counties. They have organized counties along the path and have formed a nonprofit group and formed partnerships with the Kentucky Native American Heritage Commission, the National Park Service, and Eastern Kentucky University to preserve the remnants of the path, increase public awareness by seeking National Heritage Trails designations, and expand outdoor recreation opportunities throughout the trail system. One output of this project will be a master plan establishing motorized, bicycling, hiking, and horseback riding routes along the path while showcasing historic and cultural sites with signage and a digital guide. The partnership also seeks State and National Scenic Byway and National Historic Trail designation to further raise historical and cultural awareness of the Warrior’s Path while promoting economic development in the eastern Kentucky region through outdoor recreation tourism. The Warriors Path Project was one of 14 projects selected by the National Park Service for assistance.
The trail will be a journey through time, telling the compelling stories and illustrating the area’s history. The trail will be engaging, fun, and informative, connecting historical sites together and preserving the path. It will encourage visitors to explore and experience places throughout East Kentucky, opening up our recreational opportunities and bringing new customers to our tourism businesses.
While many of the communities have historical documentation as to the location of the original Warriors Path in their community the location of the path in Jackson County is not clear. If you want to be a part of the research team to find the location of the original path in Jackson County contact Judy Schmitt at judy.warriorspath@gmail.com or 606-364-2477. You can follow the Warrior’s Path of Kentucky project via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Kentuckyjourney or go to warriorspath.org for more information.
