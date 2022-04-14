The Jackson County Sun and our community paid tribute to our county dispatchers in our March 30, 2022 issue. Sheriff Paul Hays and Judge Shane Gabbard both applaud our local dispatchers for the vital work they do for our community. In honor of National Public Safety Telecommunications Week, Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) are recognizing dispatchers who answer the call daily to provide assistance and assurance to citizens of the commonwealth.
“Seldom seen by the citizens they serve, telecommunicators perform critical roles in delivering public safety services while calming those who are experiencing their most traumatic moment,” Gov. Beshear said. “Their dedication and service are second to none, and all of us on Team Kentucky want to thank our ‘heroes behind the headsets’ for creating a better and safer commonwealth."
Jackson County is fortunate to staff their own 911 center twenty-four hours a day, 365 days a year. Keck along with the other men and women of the agency work nights, holidays, and weekends fielding all emergency and administrative calls for service which require law enforcement, EMS, fire department, emergency management, and after-hours emergency calls requiring notification of social services, utility companies, county road departments, and the state highway department. Jackson County’s 911 dispatchers often work their shift alone and are responsible for answering all calls, notifying appropriate agencies, thoroughly documenting information, and providing directions to responders. Most importantly, dispatchers are responsible for ensuring the safety of their responders and the citizens of Jackson County they serve. Each dispatcher is trained in-house upon the various systems for their use such as: CAD (computer aided dispatch), phone systems, computer based mapping, and other sites used regularly.
Dispatchers have to maintain confidentiality of all calls and persons involved. Dispatchers learn early the importance of multi-tasking as they are required to work daily in an often stressful environment where they manage multiple 911 phone lines, admin phone lines, three radio channels, two police agencies, four fire departments, and EMS. A majority of the time, dispatchers are sending help to people they know, even friends and family. Currently staffed at Jackson County 911 are Dispatchers Justin Rose, Chris Baldwin, Katie Marks, Kaylee Baldwin, Eric Bowles, as well as Brody Keck. They serve under the leadership of 911 Supervisor Jody Britton and 911 Director Craig Bowles.
National Public Safety Telecommunications Week was established in 1981 by Patricia Anderson of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office in California. Each year, the second week of April is set aside to acknowledge those serving as telecommunicators across the country.
Currently, KSP employs 183 telecommunicators at 16 posts located throughout the commonwealth who handle dispatch duties for KSP troopers, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officers, Kentucky Dept. of Fish and Wildlife Conservation officers, and other emergency service agencies. Last year, KSP telecommunicators answered over two million calls resulting in more than 500,000 requests for assistance.
In November, the Governor unveiled part of two-year budget plan making historic investments in law enforcement so the commonwealth can be a leader in improving public safety. The Governor’s two-year budget plan provided millions of dollars to fund competitive salaries for KSP telecommunicators, increasing the starting pay from $24,000 annually to $32,000. Currently, KSP telecommunicators are in the bottom 10% of lowest paid in the state. In the past five years, KSP has averaged a nearly 23% turnover rate.
“I appreciate the Governor for doing the right thing and fighting for competitive salaries for our telecommunicators who serve the commonwealth with the utmost integrity, skill and dedication,” Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey said. “As the 2022 Regular Legislative Session comes to a close, salary increases for KSP telecommunicators has yet to pass. I call upon my friends in the General Assembly to join us in support of KSP’s telecommunicators who are a vital link in keeping law enforcement officers and Kentuckians safe at all times, day and night.”
During National Public Safety Telecommunications Week, KSP plans to honor its dispatchers by highlighting stories and sharing photos on the agency's social media platforms. "The telecommunicators who serve with KSP are outstanding in their work," said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. "They are the first line of assistance to callers in need and remain calm when faced with stressful situations. If you know a telecommunicator, I encourage you to reach out to them and share your appreciation for what they do.”
The agency is currently hiring 39 telecommunicators at local posts across the state. New hires will receive the training and equipment necessary for success, including a four-week paid training academy to be certified by the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council.
The requirements to become a KSP telecommunicator include: Excellent communication skills,
Ability to handle highly stressful and challenging conditions, Handle flexible work schedules, including nights, weekends, and holidays, Ability to learn and adapt, especially in areas of technology and one must be a High School Graduate.
