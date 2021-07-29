On Friday July 23, 2021 Sheriff Paul Hays responded to a reported burglary in progress on Buncomb Road. Reportedly a neighbor had two individuals held at gunpoint.
Upon arrival, Sheriff Hays, along with KSP Trooper Scalf, located Curtis Ray Roberts, 36, of Booneville, KY and Travis Wayne Roberts, 32, of Booneville, KY sitting on the ground with the neighbor holding them. Apparently, Brandon Marshall and his wife Matasha Marshall, observed the subjects at an unoccupied mobile home with a Toyota Prius vehicle parked in the drive. They appeared to be trying to either steal items from the car or start the Toyota to steal it. Marshall stated one of the suspects stole his Jeep about three weeks earlier. When Marshall saw the two, he recognized them and knew they were not allowed to be on that property, later determined to be owned by Mr. Gross.
Marshall confronted the two suspects and was told they were going to buy the car. Marshall asked them who they were buying it from and they could not answer. He then pulled his pistol and detained them at the scene until police arrived.
Curtis and Travis Roberts were arrested and charged with criminal trespassing, 3rd degree. Thisn was the appropriate charge since they did not have opportunity to actually steal anything before being caught. Travis Roberts was also served with a Bench Warrant from Laurel Co. and a Parole Violation Warrant. Both subjects were lodged in the Jackson Co. Jail.
Travis Roberts appeared before Judge Allen Roberts in District Court on Monday for arraignment. Travis entered a plea of “guilty” and was sentenced to 4 days in jail and to pay a fine of $100 as well as court costs. The court agreed to count time served (4 days) as an in lieu of additional jail time.
