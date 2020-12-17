Governor Beshear announced new public health guidance for Kentucky schools that will take effect at the beginning of next year. He said there would be no change in the way the incidence rate will be calculated for each county; instead, the recommendations and requirements for each color-coded zone from the Kentucky Department for Public Health are changing in the following ways:
Adjustments of red/orange county recommendations.
Every school must provide a meaningful virtual option that cannot negatively impact virtual students’ GPA, class rank or any other educational opportunity or recognition.
Schools must accommodate all educators and employees who fall into a high-risk category with a virtual option.
Healthy at School guidelines will be mandatory starting on Jan. 4, 2021.
KDPH recommends returning to in-person learning no sooner than Jan. 11, 2021.
Continue daily reporting.
Perhaps the biggest change involved the adjustments of red/orange county recommendations. The new guidance will give greater latitude to local school districts regarding when to suspend in-person instruction. Currently, when the county is considered in the critical “red zone” due to a high incidence rate (>25 cases/100,000) the school “must” suspend in-person instruction and activate remote learning only. In addition, all school-related athletics (per KHSAA guidance) and extracurricular activities “must” be suspended.
With the new guidance going into effect in January, when a county is considered in the critical “red zone” due to a high incidence rate (still set at >25 cases/100,000) schools are instructed to adopt a more aggressive hybrid approach and “consider” suspending in-person instruction and adopt remote learning only”. In addition, the new guidance instructs schools to “consider” suspending school related athletic events and extracurricular activities when the county is in the red zone. In a manner of speaking, the “old orange is now the new red”.
Superintendent Mike Smith reported that the Kentucky Department of Education is having a Special Superintendent’s Webinar late Tuesday to discuss these issues and go in-depth on the guidance. Supt. Smith indicated he would share information with us after that Webinar.
