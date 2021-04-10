Every day more kids are going back to school after months of learning from home. At the same time, because of a new group of variants, experts now believe kids may be spreading the coronavirus more than ever.
"The Upper Midwest and Northeast right now are experiencing major upticks in cases,” says Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research at the University of Minnesota. State health officials say the B117 U.K. variant is now the dominant strain in Minnesota. They believe it's responsible for nearly 60% of the cases we're seeing right now. In addition, there have been outbreaks involving the B117 variant in over 700 schools in Minnesota.
In Kentucky, Governor Beshear said 41 different variant cases have been identified. The most predominant is the B117 variant, also known as the U.K. variant that is known to be more easily transmissible, health officials said.
"This B117 virus is at least 70% to 100% more infectious and it's at least 50% to 60% more likely to cause severe disease. The issue that is really a challenge is that it’s spreading readily in young kids which we haven't seen in the COVID viruses prior to B117,” Dr. Osterholm says. According to the British Medical Journal, this has been happening in Italy and Israel for a few months now.
According to health officials, 15 counties in Kentucky are reporting instances of the U.K. variant. There are also some areas reporting cases of the South African variant. "It’s really important that you take the vaccine as soon as you have the opportunity because if we allow this virus to spread too rapidly by not getting vaccinated, it has more of an opportunity to mutate and change, learning how to get more effective," said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
And while health officials are relying on the vaccine to get Kentucky back to normal, another challenge is surrounding states dropping their COVID-19 mitigation protocols, including some of them doing away with mask mandates. This coming at a time when travel is increasing.
"What we've seen over the last week or so is a steady rise of cases," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Monday. "I know that travel is up, and I just worry that we will see the surges that we saw over the summer and over the winter again."
People are tired of COVID-19. People are tired of protocols and restrictions. Understandable. However, despite being weary and tired, one cannot simply wish away a virus. Luckily, thanks to the Trump administration helping to develop a vaccine and thanks to the Biden administration in making sure that vaccines are being widely distributed and accessible, we have a major tool to combat this illness and begin to live our lives more normally again. Think of the virus as a home invader intent on breaking into your home and doing harm to you and your family. Think of the vaccine as a gun/weapon developed by medical professionals that can stop the intruder before any harm can be done. In this metaphor, the government is even willing to give you the gun to stop the intruder. The problem is that too few people seem willing to accept the very weapon that will allow them to defend themselves and their families. Data published from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention published Sunday indicate that twenty Kentucky counties (including Jackson County) have less than 10% of their populations fully vaccinated. If we want to return to normalcy, have social events without fear of infection, and minimize the risk of having schools dependent on virtual modes of instruction next year, we will rise above our weariness and do what it takes to defeat this home invader. As Sheriff Hays has said, “Be part of the solution and get vaccinated.”
