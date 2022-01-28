Jackson County has a new State Senator after the GOP dominated legislature overrides Governor Beshear’s vetoes of House Bill 2 and Senate Bill 3 redrawing District boundaries. District boundaries were proposed to expand or shrink to reflect population changes as revealed by the 2020 Census data. The measures overwhelmingly cleared the Republican-dominated legislature, signaling the new boundaries were poised to become law even if the Democratic governor rejected them. Which is exactly what he did.
Citing “unconstitutional political gerrymandering,” Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed the Republican majority’s new maps. However, the GOP holds veto-proof super-majorities in both chambers of the legislature, so they quickly overrode the governor vetoes. With the vetoes overridden the new district boundaries are now officially in effect.
The redistricting substantially changed the boundaries of the House of Representatives 89th District. The entirety of Jackson County still remains in the 89th district. However, the new redistricting resulted in the district losing some of the precincts in Madison and Laurel. Most significantly, the 89th District has expanded to include all of Lee County and Wolfe County.
Jackson County formerly fell within Kentucky Senate District 21 (also includes Laurel, Estill, Powell and Menifee Counties) which is represented by Senator Brandon Storm. However, the boundaries approved by the Kentucky Legislation moved Jackson County into Senate District 25 (also included are Owsley, Clay, Knox, Whitley, and McCreary Counties) which is represented by Senator Robert Stivers. Senator Stivers also currently serves as President of the Senate.
“We are disappointed that the governor has chosen to again veto lawfully enacted legislation,” Speaker Osborne, said in a prepared statement on the vetoes. “He is wrong on the facts, wrong on the law, and he knows it,” Osborne said. “This proposal meets all legal considerations. It splits no precincts, divides the fewest number of counties possible, and preserves communities of interest.”
On the congressional district map, Beshear specifically cited the redrawn 1st Congressional District, which would now extend from Fulton County on the Mississippi River to Franklin County in the Bluegrass region. Democrats protested that this was intended to remove Franklin County’s Democratic votes from Central Kentucky’s more moderate 6th Congressional District, attaching it to the far more conservative 1st District. “Under this map, someone driving from Lexington to Louisville would drive across five of the state’s congressional districts, but it would take over four hours to get from one side of the First District to the other,” Beshear wrote in his veto message. On the state legislative map, Beshear criticized the House plan for excessively splitting up counties, particularly urban counties that lean Democratic, such as Jefferson, Fayette, Boone and Warren, for partisan reasons that favor the Republican majorities. “This redistricting plan appears designed to deprive certain communities of representation,” Beshear wrote. “Moreover, according to the demographic data the House released after it passed this bill, this plan appears to dilute the voices of certain minority communities.”
The Kentucky Democratic Party, along with Franklin County residents including Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, launched an official legal challenge against the Republican-drawn House and U.S. Congressional redistricting maps in Franklin Circuit Court last Thursday.
In the suit, Graham v. Adams, the plaintiffs characterize the new maps as unlawful under the Kentucky Constitution and an instance of “extreme partisan gerrymandering” because of how unfair they are to Democrats. Though the only known suit now is in Franklin County, Democrats from virtually every corner of the state found something to complain about in the new maps that became law after both chambers overrode the Governor’s vetoes of the new maps.
House Speaker David Osborne reported that while the map makes a lot of changes, he believes it keeps communities intact and creates more compact districts. So, he stands by their work. "We drew a thoughtful map that complied with every legal and constitutional requirement," said Osborne. "Certainly, there will be second-guessing into all of it. But, I think it's a map that we can be proud of."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.