Nathan Norris, 30, of McKee, KY appeared in court this week regarding alleged charges of strangulation, 1st degree and possession of controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine). Deputy JR Weaver responded to the scene of a domestic violence situation on October 15, 2020 around 10:00 PM involving Nathan Norris and Ashley Laws. According to the uniform citation, when Deputy Weaver arrived at the scene he observed Norris walking away from the residence. Deputy Weaver secured Norris in his cruiser and made contact with Laws. Laws stated that around 7:00 PM she had confronted Norris about his suspected addiction to methamphetamine. Laws alleged that Norris then became violent and choked her. Deputy Weaver observed deep skin burns on the left side of her neck. Laws took Deputy Weaver inside their residence and had him collect a glass pipe with white residue inside believed to be methamphetamine located in the bathroom. She also directed Deputy Weaver to a blue Toyota RAV 4 that contained a small glass bottle containing what appeared to be methamphetamine residue.
During the preliminary hearing the court ruled that probable cause had been found and bound the case over to a Grand Jury. Norris was ordered to appear in Circuit Court on December 01, 2020 to answer any indictment that may be forthcoming.
