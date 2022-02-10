On Monday the Cumberland Valley District Health Department (CVDHD) provided their COVID-19 case updates from the week of Saturday, January 29th, to Friday, February 4th.
They reported the death of five more individuals related to COVID-19 in Cumberland Valley District Health Department with sadness. Four individuals suffered COVID-related deaths in Clay County including a 53-year-old female, a 59-year-old male, a 62-year-old male, and a 71-year-old male. Jackson County lost another resident as a result of a COVID-related death. The individual in Jackson County was a 47-year-old male. This makes a total of 60 COVID-related deaths in Jackson County since the beginning of the pandemic.
Weekly County Updates:
Jackson County 7-Day Incidence Rate = 219.71
Total Confirmed = 154
Probable = 51
New Deaths = 1
Clay County 7-Day Incidence Rate = 328.05
Total Confirmed = 410
Probable = 47
New Deaths = 4
Rockcastle County 7-Day Incidence Rate = 158.3
Confirmed = 61
Probable = 124
New Deaths = 0
The CVDHD will provide their next update on Monday, February 14th.
State of Kentucky Update
On Monday Gov. Andy Beshear reported that there has been a substantial decrease in Kentucky’s new COVID-19 cases, however deaths remain high.
“For the most part we have good news today. Cases are significantly, if not rapidly, declining,” said Gov. Beshear. “We believe the weather and a lot of places closing for a number of days last week did have an impact. This may make the drop-in cases look a little bit larger than it would otherwise be. Regardless, we are definitely moving in the right direction.”
The Governor added, “This is still the fifth highest week in our entire COVID experience. So while we are moving in the right direction, there is still a whole lot of virus out there. We ask people to be careful in the next couple weeks. Next month we may see really serious reductions which might get us to a place we can all be really excited about.”
Kentucky COVID-19 Case Information, Vaccinations Update
- Number of people who have received at least one vaccine dose in Kentucky: 2,862,756
- Number of people who have received their vaccination booster in Kentucky: 1,044,257
- Feb. 5, Cases: 4,816
- Feb. 5, Deaths: 33
- Feb. 6, Cases: 3,696
- Feb. 6, Deaths: 31
- New Cases Feb 7: 3,835
- New Deaths Feb 7: 29
- Feb 7 Positivity Rate: 23.51%
- Current Hospitalizations: 2,124
- Current Intensive Care Admittances: 414
- Currently on Ventilators: 207
During the week ending Feb. 6, 46,639 cases were reported in Kentucky and the average test positivity rate was 23.95%. The Governor said that Pfizer and BioNTech are requesting emergency use authorization for their two-dose COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months up to 5 years. The FDA’s advisory committee will meet February 15 to discuss the submission.
