Judge Shane Gabbard reported that he has been in discussions with the Driver’s license division in Frankfort about setting up a popup location in Jackson County in order to give our citizens a chance to renew license or get a real ID without having to travel to a regional office. According to Judge Gabbard, last week some of staff from the driver’s license division came by and did a connection test and all was great. Therefore, if you need to renew your driver’s license or get a real ID you can do so at the Old Courthouse upstairs courtroom on Tuesday February 15 from 9:30 until noon and from 1-3 pm.
You will need to go to the drive.ky.gov website to schedule an appointment in order to secure a spot in line. Judge Gabbard reported, “If this goes well, we will be having more of these popup visits in the future. It is my understanding that at this popup event you can do anything with license and real ID that you would be able to do at a regional office. I’m like many of you, I would have preferred it to stay the way it used to be, where you could go in at the Circuit Clerks office in your respective County and get what you needed, but we had no seat at the table for that discussion. The State changed that process. There are regional offices you can get license at or you can get something’s online. If you’d rather get your renewed license here, go online and make an appointment to do so. Remember this is only one day, Tuesday February 15th starting at 9:30 am in the old Courthouse. I hope many of our citizens take advantage of this opportunity and we can have another like it in the near future
