On Saturday family, friends, classmates, Board members, teachers and staff gathered at the JCHS gymnasium to witness a stepping stone landmark occasion for 95 young members of our community. After the JCHS Band (Directed by James Adams) played “Pomp and Circumstance” as the students marched to their seats the Jackson County AJROTC Color Guard formally presented the Colors while the JCHS Band played the Star Spangled Banner. Graduating senior Nikolas Reese Combs gave the invocation. JCHS Principal Brian Harris welcomed everyone to the Graduation Commencement for the Class of 2022.
Mr. Harris spoke, “This class is relatively small with only 95 students meeting the requirements for graduation. However, what this group lacks in numbers they make up for in talent and perseverance. In this group we have aspiring physicians, nurses, engineers, artists, computer programmers, linemen, mechanics, carpenters, factory workers, teachers, farmers, housewives, plumbers, and many others who don’t know just yet what they want to do in the future.
The group had over 50 students who were deemed ready for transition to college or career. The group had earned over 550 dual college credits (Three students earned over 30 college credit hours while still in high school). This group was awarded over $500,000 worth of scholarships during the Senior Awards with several students receiving full tuition scholarships to various colleges and universities.
The FFA/4H Land Judging Team placed 2nd in the State and 4th in the Nation. The Volleyball team, Girls’ Basketball team, and Boy’s Baseball teams each won the 13th Region All “A” Championships. The Girls’ Basketball team advanced to the 13th Regional Semi-finals. The Boys’ Basketball team advanced to the 13thRegional Tournament by defeating Clay County for the third time this season. The Baseball team was the #1 seed in the 49th District for the first time since 1991. Emily Allen won an FFA Speaking contest. The Boys’ Cross-Country team once again advanced to State as Regional Runners-Up. The Track and Field team had several members advance to State Competition including: Boys’ 4 X 100 Relay team and Trenton Hammonds.
The Top Ten were recognized and included: (10) Natalie Grace Carl, (9) Jasyn Raylee Coyle, (8) Paige Brook Margison, (7) Jasmine Sierra Ward, (6) Christopher Kolby Dalen Wells, (Tied for 4th) Morgan Charles Bellamy and Luke Nathaniel Adkins, (3) Emily Rebecca Allen, (2) Salutatorian – Eden Kaylene Lakes, and (1) Valedictorian – Clarissa Jensy Nicole Seals.
This year the school also recognized Miles Lane. Lane participated in the KY Early Graduation Program. Lane was able to earn his high school diploma in just three (3) years.
They also paid special recognition to Emily Tutt. Tutt had applied for and was accepted to the Gatton Academy after her sophomore year. The Gatton Academy at Western Kentucky University allows gifted students the opportunity to complete college courses while still earning their high school diploma. Tutt earned over 60 college hours while participating in this program. In addition, Tutt was recognized for scoring a “33” on her ACT. This is the highest ACT score in the history of the JCHS.
Eden Kaylene Lakes gave the Salutatorian speech. Lakes told her fellow classmates, “After the commencement of this ceremony, we will leave as graduates. Graduates, not only of JCHS, but graduating to the next phase of our lives… We’re growing up, and that’s a fact that some of us (mostly our parents) are still coming to terms with.” Lakes ended her speech saying, “As I close, I would like to leave you all with a thought to consider that I hope encourages each of you that wherever you may end up, or whatever path you may take, give it your all. You will find that as long as you give your best in all endeavors, you will never be anything short of pleased.
Clarissa Gensy Nicole Seals delivered the Valedictorian address. Seals told those in attendance, “Earning the title of Valedictorian is a goal that I have had since childhood. Because of this, I have always worked hard to succeed in the things that I do. For years I have overloaded my schedule with classes, extracurriculars, work, and community service. While I have no regrets in doing so now, this time last year, I was rethinking everything. I was told that I would likely be unable to claim the top spot in our class due to the large number of courses I had already taken. At that time, I was crushed to think that my hard work might hold me back, and I began to wonder if it was really worth it. Looking back, this was a silly mindset to have. Valedictorian is nothing but a title. While I am grateful to have earned this honor, I am much more thankful for the experiences I’ve had along the way.” Seals spoke of the experiences that have molded this graduating class into the persons they have become. “As we all know, the world took a drastic change about halfway through our sophomore year. When COVID first made an appearance, life as we knew it was turned around completely. We made a quick switch to online schooling, sports, clubs, and events were cancelled, and it seemed as if the world had temporarily shut down. Despite all of this, we persevered. Our class has experienced high school through all the varying circumstances that COVID put us through. We endured digital assignments, Google meets, hybrid-schooling, and distanced learning. But we still succeeded. The fact that we are all here today stands as proof. As I look out to my classmates before me, I see a sea of potential. This is a class of intelligent, talented, and kind-hearted students and one day this world will be in our hands.”
Performing at the ceremony were Hannah Richelle Ingram (singing “Break away”) and Clarissa Gensy Nicole Seals (playing ukulele and singing “Always Remember Us This Way). Ingram also delivered the Benediction at the end of the ceremony.
To the Graduates of the Class of 2022 we wish nothing but the best. May you find happiness, prosperity, and peace!
