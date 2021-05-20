On Sunday, May 16th, 2021 at approximately 2:57 pm Deputy JR Weaver responded to a “one vehicle” collision on US Hwy 421 North a little past the intersection of Hwy 89 North just outside McKee, KY. Deputy Weaver spoke with the driver, Patsy Adkins of Manchester, KY, of the vehicle (a black Ford Ranger). She stated that as she was travelling north on US Hwy 421 when she lost control of the vehicle and struck the guardrail on the southbound lane. This resulted in significant damage to the vehicle.
Adkins complained of neck pain and her passenger, Kenneth Charles Smith was treated on scene for multiple injuries before being flown out by helicopter for further medical treatment. According tom the accident report filed by Deputy Weaver, Adkins could not remember many details about the accident and appeared tom be pretty shaken by the accident. The vehicle was inoperable and was removed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.