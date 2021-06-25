On Friday, June 18, 2021 at approximately 1:50 pm Deputy JR Weaver was dispatched to the scene of a one vehicle accident near the Big Hill Holiness Church in Morrill, KY. According to the accident report, Michael Huff, 61, of Tyner, KY was driving a silver/aluminum 2013 Chevrolet Silverado travelling south on US HWY 421. Huff told Deputy Weaver that the vehicle abruptly started veering toward the left shoulder of the road (possibly due to a steering failure). The vehicle continued veering until it collided with a ditch line on the left side of the roadway.
Eddie Smith was riding as a passenger in the front seat and Glenna Smith was a passenger in the rear seat. Glenna Smith sustained injuries that prompted her being airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Eddie Smith also sustained injuries and was transported to the same hospital by the Madison County EMS Services.
The driver, Michael Huff, did not report any injuries. The accident report lists steering failure as a vehicular factor and defective road shoulders/drop off as environmental factors contributing to the accident. Traffic was impacted for almost an hour until Vernon’s Towing Service removed the vehicle.
