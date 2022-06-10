In July 2021, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced a $460 million settlement between the commonwealth and pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson, as well as other opioid distributors, for what he says is their role in fueling the state's opioid epidemic.
The deal would be part of the ongoing effort to address the nationwide opioid addiction and overdose crisis. Prescription drugs and illegal ones like heroin and illicitly produced fentanyl have been linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. since 2000. The number of cases reached a record high in 2020.
The members of a commission that will decide how to spend this massive opioid settlement were announced Monday in Frankfort. The Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission will consist of 11 members from a variety of backgrounds, ranging from law enforcement to victims.
"The fact that we get this money to help with education, prevention, law enforcement, and of course, near and dear to my heart, treatment and recovery, I think we can make a difference," said Karen Butcher, a citizen at-large appointee whose son, Matthew, died of an overdose in May 2020.
In total, Kentucky will receive $483 million over nearly two decades from two multi-state settlements with drug makers and distributors. Half of those funds will go to cities and counties, while the state will keep the other half. State lawmakers created the commission in 2021 and placed it in the attorney general's office.
Their first meeting has not been scheduled yet, but Attorney General Daniel Cameron said he expects it will be soon. The first installment is scheduled to go to states in the next month.
According to a Drug Enforcement Administration database from 2006 to 2014 in Jackson County, KY there were 6,038,200 prescription pain pills, enough for 49 pills per person per year, supplied to Jackson County, Ky.
2,061,180 of the pills were distributed by AmerisourceBergen Drug and 2,270,300 were manufactured by Actavis Pharma, Inc. RITE AID OF KENTUCKY, INC., MCKEE pharmacy received the highest number of pills.
In surrounding counties such as Clay County from 2006 to 2014 there were 26,740,080 prescription pain pills, enough for 133 pills per person per year, supplied. 7,925,210 of the pills were distributed by AmerisourceBergen Drug and 11,978,320 were manufactured by Par Pharmaceutical. COMMUNITY DRUG OF MANCHESTER, MANCHESTER pharmacy received the highest number of pills
From 2006 to 2014 in Lee County there were 9,397,230 prescription pain pills, enough for 134 pills per person per year, supplied to Lee County, Ky. 4,390,490 of the pills were distributed by McKesson Corporation and 5,682,100 were manufactured by SpecGx LLC. THREE FORKS APOTHECARY, LLC, BEATTYVILLE pharmacy received the highest number of pills.
Comparing county-level maps of opioid overdose deaths and pill shipments reveal a virtual opioid belt of more than 90 counties stretching southwest from Webster County, W.Va., through southern Virginia and ending in Monroe County, Ky. This swath includes 18 of the top 20 counties ranked by per-capita prescription opioid deaths nationwide and 12 of the top 20 counties for opioid pills distributed per capita.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.