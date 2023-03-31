Prevent Child Abuse

On Monday (03/27/23) at the state Capitol, Gov. Andy Beshear joined First Lady Britainy Beshear, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, leaders of Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky, lawmakers and advocates to declare April as Child Abuse Prevention Month. The Governor also signed into law three bills to help protect children from abuse.

The group also planted thousands of “pinwheels for prevention” in the garden on the front lawn of the Capitol. The blue and silver pinwheels help educate communities and raise awareness of child abuse and neglect. The Governor also joined Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky’s “Lean on Me Kentucky” pledge campaign, which encourages Kentuckians to help their neighbors in times of need and to seek help when they need it.

