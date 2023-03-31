It breaks one’s heart to think of children being abused and/or neglected. Yet we know it is happening in our own back yard. Ask any Elementary School teacher in the county and I guarantee they will know examples (even though confidentiality will keep them from providing names and specifics). The nature of the abuse can be quite varied ranging from emotional and verbal abuse to physical and sexual abuse.
“Child sex trafficking (CST) is a significant problem here in Kentucky. We know it is linked to substance use, particularly in family members. It is identifiable and it is preventable,” said Ann Coker, Ph.D., Director of the UK Center for Research on Violence Against Women.
In 2021, Kentucky had the nation’s highest child abuse and neglect rate for the third consecutive year, according to statistics from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. The Commonwealth is also fourth nationwide for overdose deaths.
Strong risk factors for CST include a dysfunctional family environment characterized by violence and parental substance use. In Kentucky, familial sex trafficking is the more common form of CST. Children at higher risk of being sex trafficked are middle schoolers between ages 11 to 14.
The team of researchers is addressing the issue in two phases through the campaign “CSTOP Now!,” which encourages people to notice the signs of CST and take steps to stop it. In other words, “See It (CST) to Stop It.”
The first phase of this CDC-funded research involves a billboard campaign across Kentucky to raise awareness about child sex trafficking. More than two dozen Kentucky counties were randomly selected to receive billboards focused on preventing CST.
Researchers are asking any Kentuckians who see one of the billboards to visit CSTOPNOW.com to find more information about the risks, warning signs and resources for reporting CST.
As part of the second phase of the project, researchers will develop and test a training program for middle school staff that includes information on noticing signs of child sex trafficking in students, approaches to screening and providing resources for those at risk, and strategies to prevent trafficking in middle schools.
“What I’ve learned in working on this grant is that bringing CST to our collective attention is a concrete way to get bystanders engaged to see it, take action and stop it. CST is preventable and all Kentuckians can play a part in stopping it,” said Coker.
The project is bringing together researchers from the UK College of Medicine and College of Public Health along with experts at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
