Child Abuse

It breaks one’s heart to think of children being abused and/or neglected. Yet we know it is happening in our own back yard. Ask any Elementary School teacher in the county and I guarantee they will know examples (even though confidentiality will keep them from providing names and specifics). The nature of the abuse can be quite varied ranging from emotional and verbal abuse to physical and sexual abuse. 

“Child sex trafficking (CST) is a significant problem here in Kentucky. We know it is linked to substance use, particularly in family members. It is identifiable and it is preventable,” said Ann Coker, Ph.D., Director of the UK Center for Research on Violence Against Women.

