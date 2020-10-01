On Monday, Eric Friedlander, secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, provided an update on health care and the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program. This will prove helpful for many families and children in Jackson County. Eligibility for the program still is based on National School Lunch Program participation. For August and September, eligibility also is based on school start dates and instruction method.
“As of today, more than 1.6 million Kentuckians have enrolled in Medicaid. That’s a little more than one in three Kentuckians. Especially during a pandemic, it is vitally important for people to have health care coverage,” said Secretary Friedlander. “We have also provided more than 100,000 households with access to food through SNAP benefits. We are the only state that I know of that has proactively reached out to those who have had to apply for unemployment insurance to see if they are also eligible for other benefits.”
Secretary Friedlander said the benefit amounts vary by student and that new cards will be automatically sent out to each child. The cards will be mailed beginning in October, but some children may not receive their cards until the end of November.
He said 541,844 Kentucky students were enrolled in the P-EBT program.
“We provided P-EBT benefits to more than 500,000 children in Kentucky in the first phase,” said Secretary Friedlander. “In the second phase, you don’t have to apply. Over 625,000 children are going to receive meals. We will be sending these benefits to you, sometime in the month of October. If you have questions, you can call 855-306-8959 and select the food benefits option for more information about the cards that will come to you in the mail.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.