Governor Beshear put an Emergency Administrative Regulation (902 KAR 2:220E) into force on September 14, 2020, in order to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the school setting. Under the new regulation, all parents and guardians are required to report to the child’s school within 24 hours if their child tests positive for COVID-19 or if their child is under quarantine due to a COVID-19 exposure. The schools must also report any school personnel that test positive for COVID-19 or if they are under quarantine due to a COVID-19 exposure.
The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services promulgated this emergency administrative regulation to : 1) Ensure parents, legal guardians, or other persons or agencies responsible for a student are aware of the requirement to notify the student’s school of a diagnosed medical condition that may threaten the safety of the student or others in the school; and 2) Establish requirements for school notification to the department of the number of students and school personnel reporting a positive diagnosis of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) (the virus that causes COVID-19).
In accordance with KRS 158.160, this emergency administrative regulation is needed for a local school district superintendent to make an informed decision regarding the exclusion of a student or school personnel who has reported a diagnosis of COVID-19. Which has a reasonable probability for transmission in the school setting, and for the local board of education to determine the presence of a dangerous epidemic in the district. Accurate data must be available in real time. The data elements reported to the department will be posted publicly, which will allow a parent or legal guardian responsible for a student to make an informed decision regarding safety and education of the student. The KY CHFS stated that this emergency administrative regulation is needed pursuant to KRS 13A.190(1)(a)1. and 4. to meet an imminent threat to public health and to protect human health.
