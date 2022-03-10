The Kentucky State Legislature moved to end the COVID-19 State of Emergency on Monday, March 07, 2022. The State of Emergency may be declared at an end but the virus doesn’t follow politicians and COVID-19 is still with us. On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that during the week ending March 6, there were 12,010 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and the 7-day test positivity rate was 6.04%. Cases and the positivity rate have decreased compared with the prior week, ending February 27, when there were 13,305 new cases and the average test positivity rate was 9.01%. During the week ending March 6,275 deaths were reported and for the week ending February 27, 196 deaths were reported in Kentucky.
Nearly two years into its fight against COVID-19, Kentucky is pivoting into an era of “personal empowerment” with people making their own health decisions as coronavirus cases decline and tools to treat it have grown, Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday.
“We believe that we’re moving toward living with COVID but not ignoring COVID,” the Gov. Beshear said in an interview with reporters. “Where we’re going now in the pandemic, with cases dropping very quickly, is about in many ways personal empowerment,” he said. “And people being able to have more information than ever before, even at a hyperlocal level, to make the best decisions that they can for their own health, factoring in things like pre-existing conditions or amount of people they’re around on any given day.”
In a recent interview, the governor downplayed the national feuding over virus policies, saying he did not see it creating deeper permanent divisions. “I believe that the narrative out there is ... these two sides battling over things,” the governor said. “But when you look at Kentuckians over 18-years-old, 75% have gotten at least one shot of the vaccine. That is overwhelming.
So, while I think social media can augment a small group of voices and make them seem larger, the data shows that the vast majority of people who can make their own health care decisions ... have done the right thing, have made the decision to protect themselves and to protect others.”
As Department for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack announced last week, the commonwealth has aligned with the weekly data reporting of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC is expected to release data and a community-level map after the close of business every Thursday. On Fridays, the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) will update the state map on kycovid19.ky.gov. On the following Monday, KDPH will post weekly data reports on the website. The website will continue to maintain information about COVID-19 vaccination, monoclonal antibodies and public health guidance documents.
“Folks, we are in a phase now with vaccines, with therapies, with abundant access to testing and with all the information we know about this disease, we can hopefully now take individual responsibility in a different way and enable people to have more flexibility in how they live their lives, while still supporting vulnerable individuals,” said Dr. Stack. “We’re also now in a stage where weekly reporting becomes much more sustainable and reliable in some ways, because the data sets are larger over time.”
COVID-19 Case Information, Vaccinations Update
Number of people who have received at least one vaccine dose in Kentucky: 2,887,805
Number of people who have received their vaccination booster in Kentucky: 1,085,434
Monday’s Positivity Rate: 6.04%
Current Hospitalizations: 652
Current Intensive Care Admittances: 148
Currently on Ventilators: 88
The Governor added that every home in the country is now able to order four additional free at-home COVID-19 tests. The rapid antigen at-home tests can be taken anywhere and provide results within 30 minutes. The tests will be sent through the U.S. Postal Service, and Kentuckians can order them by visiting covidtests.gov.
Assessing the next phase of COVID-19, the governor said: “I believe we are moving toward a period where we are able to live with it. I still think it’s possible maybe it doesn’t go away, but a level of immunity reaches a point where it may be something like a shot a year or worst-case scenario, boosters when necessary.”
